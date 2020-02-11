The man wanted in connection to the standoff in Coleman has been arrested.
Mattuew Robert Kessinger, 37, was arrested in Columbus, Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Officials said Kessinger was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest.
The Coleman Police Department said Kessinger is the man that started a standoff last month.
It happened on Friday, Jan. 31 at a home on Saginaw Street, near 8th Street.
Police believe Kessinger left the home before they established a perimeter.
According to Coleman Police, the home was not Kessinger's primary residence.
Kessinger is facing criminal charges in Georgia before his return to Michigan.
