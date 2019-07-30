A man wanted for felonious assault and other charges has been arrested.
Casey Helsel, 37, was wanted for felonious assault, two counts of fleeing and eluding, obstruction of justice, and absconding from parole.
Michigan State Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff Department and Michigan Department of Corrections in the search for Helsel.
Helsel was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 1 by the fugitive team and other MSP and local resources.
