A Lapeer County man is wanted for multiple probation violations.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating Tony Bruce Martin.
The 44-year-old is 6' and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Martin was criminally charged in February 2018 for multiple home invasions in North Branch and Brown City, the sheriff's office said.
Sentencing was scheduled for January 2019, but Martin did not appear for sentencing, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies attempted to arrest Martin at his residence, but he was not home.
The sheriff's office believes he is staying in the Pontiac area.
Martin has three warrants for his arrest:
- Criminal bench warrant for probation violation (failure to appear for sentencing)
- Criminal bench warrant for probation violation (utter and publishing)
- Criminal bench warrant for probation violation (receiving and concealing stolen property)
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at jparks@lapeercounty.org.
