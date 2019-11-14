Flint Police are searching for a man wanted for murder.
Erick Scott Jr., 27, is wanted for felony murder, home invasion, felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and domestic violence.
Scott is also known as Scott E.
He’s accused of murdering 25-year-old Larry Jones in the 900 block of Millbrook Drive on Nov. 6.
Scott is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
