The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man.
He is wanted for questioning in some larceny incidents.
According to the sheriff’s office, he is associated with a burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix in each of the incidents.
No further information was released.
Anyone that can help deputies is asked to call (989) 875-5208 with any information.
