Crime Stoppers reports a man who was on the run has been captured in Alabama.
Jaylan Doxie, 19, was wanted for first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and multiple firearm offenses, according to Crime Stoppers.
It's unclear exactly when he was arrested, just that he was taken into custody in Alabama.
