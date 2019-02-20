He was wanted on a couple felony warrants, and has since been arrested.
Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward up to $1,000 to track down Todd Michael Nellett.
Nellett, 38, is 5’11”, and weighs around 130 pounds.
He was wanted on felony warrants for dangerous drugs-controlled substance, and delivery/manufacture-meth.
He was believed to be homeless in the Bay City Area.
On Feb. 21, Crime Stoppers said Nellett has been arrested.
