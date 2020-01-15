A Michigan man who was locked up for months and became the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit challenging U.S. deportations to Iraq has won his immigration case.
Usama Hamama's lawyer says he's now on a path to U.S. citizenship.
The deportation case was dismissed Tuesday by an immigration judge, who found that Hamama had rehabilitated himself since an assault conviction decades ago.
The crime was also erased with a pardon by Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018.
In 2017, the U.S. government began arresting hundreds of Iraqi nationals to enforce deportation against people with criminal records.
The American Civil Liberties sued on behalf of Hamama and others.
