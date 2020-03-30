If a global pandemic isn't scary enough, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says a Mt. Morris man, Johnathan David-Asher Miracle, said he was trying to spread COVID-19 when he actually didn't have the virus.
He made the statement when asked to leave a Genesee Township Kroger.
“He was showing some signs that he was ill,” Leyton said. “They told him he had to leave and he said ‘I’m not leaving without my belongings.’ So, the store manager got his belongings and took it out to him.”
Leyton says store employees told police he was walking around the store touching everything.
“He said ‘I’m positive for COVID-19,’” Leyon said. “They put them in a police car and started licking the windows inside backseat of the car as well as the partition between the backseat in the front seat. It was a bad situation."
Tests later proved he was in fact negative for the virus.
Miracle is charged with harmful substance-personal falsely exposed, malicious destruction of police property, and assaulting, resisting arrest.
Now that the results of the tests are known, he could face an additional charge of false report of terrorism.
