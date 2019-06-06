Authorities have identified a 45-year-old man who died after leading police on a two-county chase in southern Michigan.
WWMT-TV reports the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety in Calhoun County identified the man Thursday as Albert James Brooks of Kalamazoo. Toxicology and autopsy results are pending.
Police say Brooks showed signs of a medical emergency after being arrested Sunday. They say paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead. Investigators believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved.
Officers initially had found Brooks slumped over the steering wheel in Emmett Township, but when officers approached he sped off, striking a paramedic there. Police say he threw suspected drugs out the window and led officers into Barry County, where he was caught. Police say they recovered methamphetamine.
