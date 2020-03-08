Michigan State Police arrested the man responsible for the fatal crash in Montcalm County.
Troopers from the Lakeview Post said a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on Sunday, March 8.
Troopers said they responded to a traffic crash on Saturday, March 8, where they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. The crash happened on Stanton Rd. near Wyman Rd. in Evergreen Township.
According to troopers, their investigation revealed that a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped facing east on Stanton Rd waiting to turn north on Wyman Rd. when a 2008 Sierra truck collided into the back of the Malibu.
Troopers said, 50-year-old passenger, Patricia Ann Buskirk, of Edmore, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries caused by the crash. They said the 19-year-old driver of the Malibu was evaluated by EMS at the scene and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said the driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot before they arrived. He was located the next day and taken into custody.
Troopers said the man is lodged at the Montcalm County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
The name of the suspect is being held pending arraignment, TV5 will update you with more information as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.