A Michigan man who impersonated his late mother's voice has pleaded guilty to illegally collecting $175,000 in Social Security benefits over nearly 16 years.
Frank Johnson apparently fooled the Social Security Administration with the impersonation in 2013.
But he admits a similar attempt in 2017 failed and "his scheme unraveled."
Johnson's plea deal Monday at Federal Court in Detroit said he forged his mother's signature on checks and used a debit-style card that was regularly loaded with benefit payments.
The government didn't know his mother had died.
Johnson could get a year or more in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.