A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree with a minor.
Victor Lee Randall from Harrison pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to those charges, according to the Clare County Prosecutor's Office.
On Oct. 26, Randall was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for each conviction, and they will run concurrently.
The prosecutor's office said Randall will receive credit for 20 days that he already served.
He was also ordered to pay $826 in fines and costs.
The investigation was handled by Michigan State Police.
