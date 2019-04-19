A Massachusetts man who sent threatening letters filled with white powder to President Donald Trump's sons and others has been sentenced to five years of probation.
Federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Friday he declined to send Daniel Frisiello to prison because of concerns the 25-year-old Beverly man would not respond well to incarceration. Frisiello's lawyer has said the man is developmentally disabled.
But he stressed the sentence wasn't "lenient" and also ordered Frisiello to serve a year in home confinement and banned him from sending mail and accessing the internet.
Frisiello thanked Groton and said the past year has been "hell" for his family. Prosecutors objected to the sentence.
Frisiello pleaded guilty in October to sending the letters. The white powder included in some of the letters wasn't hazardous.
