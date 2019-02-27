His exemplary life played into the decision to sentence Arthur Kickland to 18 months’ probation on Wednesday in Saginaw County Circuit Court.
Kickland was arrested in December 2017 in connection with an incident in which he shot a gun inside his hospital room.
Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson said the 78-year-old was recovering from heart surgery at the time of the incident and his medications played a role in the incident.
Kickland, who was a veteran of both the U.S. Marines and Army had no arrest record or any prior record of violence at the time of the incident.
Stevenson said up to that point he led an exemplary life, including a 26-year career with General Motors and a short stint as a Livonia police officer.
Kickland was admitted to the hospital for heart surgery and later told police he didn’t realize the gun was in his belongings. He had a valid concealed weapon permit at the time.
After surgery Kickland was given pain medications, and became agitated and delusional, Stevenson said. Later
Stevenson said a thorough psychological evaluation was done as part of the proceedings, and it was determined that this was a one-time incident.
In December Kickland pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of careless discharge of a firearm, all misdemeanors.
Felonious assault, assaulting a police officer and a reckless discharge of a weapon charge were dismissed as part of his plea.
Stevenson said the sentencing guidelines called for up to 24 months of probation, but because of the circumstances and the life he’s lived, Kickland was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and forfeiture of his guns.
