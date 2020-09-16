A man accused of shooting a Michigan sheriff's deputy killed himself inside his home, ending an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.
The incident in Superior Township ended shortly before midnight, the Washtenaw County sheriff's office said Thursday.
"Early indications are that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the department said.
Officers were called to a Superior Township neighborhood, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Detroit, because of a feud between neighbors that involved gunshots.
A deputy was shot as he approached the property.
“We are thankful that the deputy who was shot during the initial response has been released from the hospital and will begin his road to recovery,” the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.