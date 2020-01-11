A man who said he committed a crime so he could return to a Michigan prison apparently killed himself in a 40-foot plunge, officials said.
Mark Wilson, 59, died Wednesday at Egeler Reception & Guidance Center, where inmates typically are housed before getting a prison assignment, Corrections Department spokeswoman Holly Kramer said.
“Michigan State Police were called and a note he left was turned over to MSP,” Kramer told the Detroit Free Press.
In December, Wilson, who last lived in the Kalamazoo area, was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for armed robbery, a punishment that was enhanced because of past convictions.
Wilson last summer gave a note to a Hardee’s employee in Escanaba, indicating that he was robbing the restaurant. Police said he stayed in the restroom until officers arrived. No one was hurt.
“Somewhere along the road, your honor, I just seemed to have lost the ability to function normally with society,” Wilson told a Delta County judge, explaining why he wanted to return to prison.
He was last released from prison in 2012.
