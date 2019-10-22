A Michigan man agreed to serve at least 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to murdering his brother.
Adrian Villanueva, 34, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and nine other felonies on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
His plea is in regards to the fatal shooting of his brother Jonathan Villanueva earlier this year in Saginaw Township.
In exchange for Adrian's plea, an open murder count will be dismissed, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.
"Villanueva's sentencing agreement calls for him to serve a minimum of 48 years for the murder charge and the mandatory, consecutive two years in prison for possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, or felony firearm," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.
Adrian is accused of shooting and killing his 25-year-old brother on March 4 inside their home at 4035 Emerick in Saginaw Township.
Adrian did this while multiple family members, including his two young children, were inside the home, the prosecutor's office said.
Adrian will be sentenced at a later date. He remains in jail without bond.
