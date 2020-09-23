The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 80-year-old with Alzheimer’s has been found.
Adolph Strutzel Jr. was last seen going for a walk near his home on Sept. 22 at around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators say he was found on Sept 23. He was being evaluated by EMS, but is safe.
