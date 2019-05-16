An endangered missing advisory has been canceled for 56-year-old John Dominic Guzzardo.
Police were searching for him after he disappeared from Macomb County's Shelby Township, but he has now been found safe.
Guzzardo was driving a black four-door 2008 Lexus IS250 with a Michigan registration of 7KCE27.
Police say he has a rare form of extreme dementia and should not have been driving a car.
