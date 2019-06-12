An Alpena man, who has seven previous operating while intoxicated convictions, was arrested after Michigan State Police discovered him intoxicated and driving an ATV.
According to officials, troopers on patrol from the Alpena Post observed a man showing signs of being intoxicated, climb onto an ATV and drive off.
Officials said while the troopers were attempting to turn their vehicle around they lost sight of the ATV.
Troopers searched the area and found the ATV parked at a home nearby.
According to officials, as they approached they found 46-year-old Elliot Betterly, of Alpena, lying on the front porch.
The troopers found evidence that Betterly was intoxicated and did not have a valid license. Officials said additional checks uncovered he was already on felony probation and had several previous OWI related convictions.
Officials said the prosecutor issued a felony warrant charging him with OWI-third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended, and habitual offender.
