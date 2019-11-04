A man with eight warrants for his arrest was taken into custody in Bay County.
Michigan State Police were investigating an unrelated incident on Nov. 3 when someone called 911 to report seeing a man run from a neighboring home.
The man was identified, and the trooper discovered he had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for second-degree home invasion.
A perimeter was established, and after about two hours of searching, a 25-year-old Kawkawlin man was taken into custody in the 1700 block of E. Kitchen Road in Fraser Township.
The man’s name has not been released. He is currently at the Bay County Jail.
