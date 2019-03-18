Police arrested a man and a woman accused of making methamphetamine in Cheboygan County.
In February, Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE) received a tip that Ronald Vern Covell Jr., 41, and Denyse Gayle Edwards, 39, were making meth at a residence on in the 7000 block of Berkley Street in Tower.
When police executed the search warrant on Thursday, March 14 they found hazardous waste from making meth as well as drug paraphernalia for selling and using meth.
Covell Jr. and Edwards were arrested and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail.
They were arraigned the following day in the 89th District Court and charged with operating/maintaining a laboratory involving hazardous waste, operating/maintaining laboratory involving methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of the health risks and environmental dangers of meth, especially for unsuspecting victims such as public safety-first responders and community members who may accidentally come across a meth manufacturing operation,” said Det. Lt. Ken Mills.
SANE was assisted by members of the Michigan State Police 7th District Clandestine Lab Response Team, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Gaylord Post, Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Waverly Township Fire Department, and Onaway EMS.
