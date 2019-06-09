Two people are recovering from a vehicle crash in Sanilac County.
On June 7 at 9:55 p.m., central dispatch received a call about a possible accident on Booth Road, near Downington Road in Custer Township.
The sheriff's office said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was southbound on Booth Road and lost control, then overturned and landed on its roof.
Deputies found the driver, a 22-year-old man from Carsonville, and the passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Cass City, in a field near the crash.
The man and woman were taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Investigators determined both of them were intoxicated.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the ongoing investigation.
