The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help tracking down a man and a woman.
They are wanted for questioning in a larceny related incident, the sheriff's office said.
The pair was seen driving a white colored Jeep Patriot at the time of the incident, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information, contact Det. Litwiller at 989-875-5208.
