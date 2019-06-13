Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 each for the arrest of a man and woman.
Michael Shawn Burton, 20, and Kiara Nicole Hall, 23, are wanted in connection to the arrest of Kayla Sanders in January.
Burton and Hall are known to travel together and have connections in the Flint area, Crime Stoppers said.
Burton is 5'5" and 130 pounds. He has a felony warrant for absconding from federal probation. His probation stems from a charge of concealing a person from arrest and accessory after the fact.
Hall is 5'5" and 130 pounds. She has a felony warrant for wire fraud.
If you have any information on their whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
