Long-term management of Aretha Franklin's estate still is up in the air.
A Michigan judge set a March 3 hearing on a request by the late singer's niece to step aside as the estate's personal representative.
Sabrina Owens filed a letter last week, saying she was quitting because of a "rift" in the family. Franklin died in 2018.
Her estate has been mired in controversy since last May when handwritten wills were found in her home.
A 2014 document says a son, Kecalf Franklin, should manage the estate.
He asked the judge to approve any legal fees for the estate's attorneys in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.