It’s password pandemonium.
Problematic and commonly used passwords like “12345” and “password” can leave your accounts exposed. But if your passwords are too complex, you might not remember them. How many times do you find yourself signed out of social media or your bank account; but try as you might, you just can’t remember your password?
Local Saginaw residents told TV5, it happens all the time.
“All the time, all the time,” said a Saginaw resident named Vernon. He told TV5’s Scott Wolchek he can’t even remember the four-digit code to get into his house sometimes. When asked what he does, Vernon replied, “I have to call my wife and she has to tell me every time.”
Blanca Gutierrez told TV5 she never has trouble remembering her password. “I can’t say that I do because all of them are the same,” Gutierrez said.
William Shannon told TV5 he started doing the same thing. When asked how many he has to memorize, he said just one.
Experts say using the same password repeatedly is a dangerous idea.
“We discourage you from doing that because once one account is compromised, others will be compromised as well,” Lieutenant Liz Rich with Michigan State Police said.
Hackers can access your accounts, commit identity theft, and even sell your passwords on the dark web.
Heiden Technology Solutions is an I.T. firm in Saginaw Township. They can run a program to see if your passwords have been exposed. “We had one of a CEO of a business, it was the most I’d ever seen,” Carl Heiden said. “It was 160 password breaches and I’d say about 90 of them were the same password.”
Heiden has to deal with a plethora of passwords on a daily basis. “Easily into the tens of thousands of passwords,” he explained.
It would be ludicrous to be able to memorize them all, but Heiden really only needs to keep track of a few.
His secret? “There’s password keepers, things like Last Pass and One Password.”
Password keepers are programs and apps that store your passwords for you. However, to access them, you will need to remember the password to open the app.
Heiden says the password needs to be strong and memorable.
“Usually what we tell people is make it a phrase or short sentence like ‘I Like Vacations 2020’ or ‘I Hate Politics 2020’” Heiden said. “Something relevant to them. Try to avoid things like children’s names, dog’s names, parent’s names and birth dates.”
Heiden says hackers can easily look that information up on social media.
Upgrading your password to a pass phrase makes it harder for a hacker to guess, but still easy for you to remember.
“You could say ‘I love pizza’ and end it with a couple exclamation points,” Lt. Rich said. She showed TV5 an online password strength checker and entered “I Love Pizz@!!!” and scored a 100 percent.
Lt. Rich said it’s a strong password because, “You have capital letters and you have small letters, but then you also have different characteristics. we have an at sign and spaces.”
But what if a password keeping app sounds too technical?
“If you’re not that tech savvy, we encourage people to write them out, but keep them somewhere safe,” Lt. Rich said.
Because if it’s out in the open, it’s practically like leaving your social security card out.
Heiden says they see poorly placed passwords all the time.
“First thing we do is flip up the keyboard and there’s a little sticky note with their password right under the keyboard. Or they’ll stick it on their monitor,” Heiden said.
Vernon told TV5, he knows just the place to hide his new password. “Put it in your sock. That way you always got it on you.”
CLICK HERE for more information on password managers from MSP
