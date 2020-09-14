30 larges houses in East Lansing have been identified as COVID-19 exposure sites.
Everyone living on the properties are being ordered to quarantine immediately by emergency order 2020-18 issues by the Ingham County Health Department.
Of the 30 properties, 23 are fraternity or sorority houses and seven are large rental homes.
“I do not take this lightly, but there is an outbreak centered on Michigan State University (MSU) and it is quickly becoming a crisis,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “The surge in cases we have seen over the past few weeks is alarming. I am disheartened to add that this outbreak is being fueled in part by a lack of cooperation and compliance from some MSU students, many residing in the properties now under mandatory quarantine.”
People who live in the houses are told not to leave their house unless getting medical help and no one who lives outside the houses can enter unless providing an essential service.
Violation of the emergency order is a misdemeanor punishable by 6 months in jail and or a fine of up to $200.
The health department said Ingham County has seen a 52 percent increase in total case numbers since August 24.
The positivity rate in the county has increased from 2 percent to 5 percent, while the positivity rate in the MSU community has been between 11 and 15 percent.
More than half of Ingham County’s cases come from the City of East Lansing and MSU students make up a majority of the cases, health officers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.