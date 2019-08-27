An underwater volcanic eruption could have a big impact on the Great Barrier Reef.
Scientists are watching and hoping a large layer of rocks floating on the surface of the Pacific Ocean will make its way towards Australia.
NASA's Terra satellite detected the pumice earlier this month and it's about the size of Manhattan.
The rock was likely created by an eruption of a submarine volcano.
If the floating pumice does make it near the Great Barrier Reef, it could help resupply the area with sea organisms.
The coral reef has been "bleached" and damaged due to climate change, affecting about half the area.
