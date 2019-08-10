The search continues for a Tennessee convict charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.
The manhunt Saturday for 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson is in its fourth day, with no credible sightings despite 369 tips. Rewards totaling $57,000 are available for information leading to Watson's arrest.
An affidavit says Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after being seen near the house at West Tennessee State Penitentiary where 64-year-old employee Debra Johnson lived. Authorities say Johnson was found deceased in the house with a cord around her neck.
Watson had been tasked with mowing duties at 7 a.m. that day, with access to a golf cart and tractor.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday that it believes Watson remains in the surrounding area.
