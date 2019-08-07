Michigan State Police are currently tracking a wanted man who may be armed.
Troopers report a search warrant was executed Wednesday morning for Joshawa Vergason, 23.
Investigators said they are currently tracking him near M-99 and Bunker in Eaton Rapids, that’s south of Lansing.
MSP said to expect heavy police presence in the area.
Vergason is not wearing a shirt or shoes.
If you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.
