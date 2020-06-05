The Michigan Supreme Court has sent the case against Karl Manke back down to the Court of Appeals.
According to the Supreme Court, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services didn't file a motion requesting peremptory reversal and two members of the Court of Appeals motion panel have no power to grant peremptory relief.
The court vacated the order by the Court of Appeals for Manke to close ordered on May 29.
While Manke's shop can open, his license is still suspended by the MDHHS.
