A suburban Detroit woman who says she fatally shot her husband in self-defense is facing opposition from his family as she tries to leave prison.
Tina Talbot was scheduled to be released on parole in November, but a lawsuit in Oakland County court has suspended the process.
Talbot tells the Detroit Free Press that she feels like a "prisoner again."
Talbot was eligible for parole after 20 months in custody. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Milosz Szczepanowicz of Waterford Township.
Talbot says her husband had beaten her for days and threatened to kill her and their son.
