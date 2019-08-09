“I always think I’m going to lift up my phone and see his name, but I don’t,” said Tiffaney Loll.
Her best friend, Gene Woods died in June after a fight another man.
How has life been without her friend?
“Well… a lot of tears,” she said through a sad laugh. “It’s been really hard.”
Friday, more than a month after Gene’s murder, Tiffaney was able to breath a small sigh of relief.
A judge decided to increase the charge against 50-year-old Tracy Kanary from manslaughter to murder.
According to Tiffaney, Gene was living at a recovery home in Bay City, he was trying to get his life together. He got into a fight with his roommate, Kanary when he was allegedly choked and killed.
“You were strangling him for multiple minutes,” Tiffaney said. “It’s not like you went and ran him over accidently by a car.”
His initial manslaughter charge made her sick to her stomach when TV5 talked to Tiffaney last month.
She even started a petition online for tougher charges.
“Being his best friend, I think God knew I was going to fight for him no matter what,” she said.
Tiffaney said during Kanary’s preliminary examination a silent video of the incident was played in the courtroom. That’s when the manslaughter charge was thrown out and he was handed a new one. Second-degree murder.
In Tiffaney’s eyes this is one step closer to justice.
“[I] hope it continues going in the right way and justice is served,” she said.
Kanary remains in jail awaiting trial.
