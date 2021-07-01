The latest update to the Drought Monitor features less Severe Drought coverage around Mid-Michigan.
Heavy rainfall during the last weekend of June provided much-needed rain for much of Mid-Michigan. Areas on the north side of the TV5 viewing area received the least of the widespread rain, although still picking up approximately one inch on average. Locations south in the viewing area such as the Tri-Cities and Flint saw several inches during that same period of time. This rainfall surely helped to take a big chunk out of the rainfall deficits around the area.
Most of the places that were previously under Severe Drought (2 out of 4) are now under Moderate Drought (1 out of 4), with all of Clare and Roscommon Counties actually under the Abnormally Dry category (0 out of 4). Severe Drought still hangs on for all of Arenac and Huron Counties, and parts of Alcona, Bay, and Sanilac Counties.
There is still some work to do as a whole to rid of this drought, but this update is much welcome news for many. Rain chances are sparse over the holiday weekend, although there looks to be some possible activity in the middle of next week (July 6th and 7th). The First Warn 5 team will keep you updated on this!
