Michiganders who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 are concerned about paying their bills as the $600 federal unemployment comes to an end.
"It meant a lot,” Edward Walker said. “I could do a lot with money. I take care of bills, do things for my car, kids, yep it helps me a lot."
Walker is one of many people receiving unemployment benefits.
Increased federal payments of $600 per week over and above state unemployment have been given to recipients since April as part of the CARES Act.
Unless congress takes action, that extra money comes to an end this week. That leaves Walker and others like him to make ends meet on state unemployment alone.
"I won't be able to take care of as much business that I need to take care of and things like that," he said.
That's why Michigan Works spokesperson Kristen Wenzel is urging residents looking for work to reach out to her agency.
She says there are a lot of jobs out there.
"We have high positions that are available right now and we have entry level positions that are available right now,” Wenzel said. “Anyone who wants to work, and is willing to work, should be able to connect to an opportunity."
Wenzel said some employers she works with have had trouble finding new employees because of the enhanced unemployment benefits.
Since that appears to be ending soon, Wenzel is optimistic businesses will be able to find the talent they're looking for.
"Michigan is ready to get back to work,” she said. “The employers are ready to have Michigan get back to work. We're here to help facilitate the connection between job seekers and employers."
As for Walker, he tells us he's ready to find a job. But until he, and some many others like him, find work, he wants to see federal lawmakers keep that $600 per week benefit in place.
"I think they need to extend it,” he said. “Don't reduce it but extend it. Yeah keep it going how they got it going now. Don't cut nothing off right now."
