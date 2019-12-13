Bay City residents are more than a little divided over whether or not the city should agree to privatize two of its bridges.
"I don't know the answer, but I don't think a toll road is the way to go," one resident said.
"I think it would be a good thing, if they use the funds correctly," another resident said.
On Monday, city commissioners will consider a proposed agreement with United Bridge Partners to hand over possession of the Liberty and Independence bridges.
The proposal is worth $5 million. The city will receive $2 million when the agreement is signed and $3 million at the settlement.
The United Bridge Partners' proposal is to demolish and then rebuild Independence bridge, and then rehabilitate Liberty bridge - with a plan to reopen both bridges in 2024.
The proposal also includes adding a toll onto the bridges, after construction.
If approved, Bay City residents who get a transponder could pay a monthly rate instead of paying for each crossing. City residents won't have to pay for the first five years after the bridges are reopened.
However, people said they're still hesitant about the idea.
Nick Salinas has lived in bay city his whole life. He said he isn't on board with the idea of paying a toll.
"I’m going across the bridge at least four times a day, that's twice to drop my kids off at school," Salinas said.
While Wayne Douglas, who owns a business in Bay City but doesn't live here, said he's worried about his daily commute.
"This is their city and they're going to make their decisions the way they want to make for the best of their city,” he said. “I understand that, but you've still got to remember that most of the people that live here, they're already looking for a reason not to cross the bridge and you just intensified the reasons."
