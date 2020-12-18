Many business owners were served up disappointment after the latest announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
"Well, it's really disappointing,” said Rich Karmer, owner of Richie Rich's Downtown Deli in Saginaw. “I'd like everything to open up and have us little guys have a better shot at staying alive through this."
Indoor dining at his restaurant is still off the table after the MDHHS extended the ban on Dec. 18.
"I think we need more input from an economic standpoint than just a purely science one," he said.
While Kramer didn't get the news he was hoping for, Wendy Sebert, owner of the Candelite Bowling Center in Bridgeport, found out she can reopen on Monday.
"They indicated we could open without food and beverage, but the question begs to be asked how do leagues fit into that,” she said. “When they went on to say that we were limited on the size of the gatherings to six people from the same household. So, there's still some clarifications that need to be made."
Sebert said she's not sure if she wants to reopen. She said her bottom line will suffer without revenue from food and beverage.
"It's very expensive to operate the pin setters,” she said. “By the time you factor in mechanic and staffing and stuff like that. I mean bowlers are paying basically for what it costs for us to run the facility for that. So as far as actually being able to pay the insurances and items like that without food and beverage, that's a stretch."
As for Kramer, there's no question about the status of indoor dining. He's not sure if his business will survive on takeout alone.
"Geez, I don't know how much longer we can make it," he said.
(1) comment
Meanwhile, the latest figures released by Lansing indicate that the Covid fatality rate in MI is 2.4%. Virtually identical to the annual flu. Looking at the total number of deaths in the US for the last 10 years shows a significant DROP in total deaths for 2020, which is the opposite of what one would expect from a pandemic of significant mortality.
There is no reasonable scientific conclusion to make but that the threat to public health is being vastly overstated by the government and its agencies in order to exert control and wrest power from the free citizens of the USA.
That is tyrannical, despotic behavior from BOTH parties and in both Federal and State governments. It is sedition at a systemic level, and is now, thanks to a vaccine that has had NO independent testing, posing a threat to public health far greater than the disease it is attempting to control. If you are a physician, it is a violation of the Hippocratic oath to administer this vaccine to anyone whose life is not at immediare or pronounced risk from the disease.
We Americans are being attacked by our own government. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.