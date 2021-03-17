The state is continuing to expand vaccine eligibility, but some counties are still struggling to vaccinate certain groups.
Even though vaccine eligibility is rapidly expanding, getting a shot still takes some luck.
"So, a friend of mine told me that places that are doing vaccines, a lot of them have call lists that you can get on. Well, on Saturday, I got a call," said Heather Young-Nichols, Hemlock resident.
Young-Nichols has some underlying conditions and she’s been trying to get herself and her diabetic daughter vaccinated for a while.
"They asked if I could come get a vaccine, and I said ‘yeah, absolutely,’” Young-Nichols said. “And then the pharmacist asked me if I had anyone else who would benefit from a vaccine and I said, 'my daughter is next on your list.' Because we added them at the same time."
She lives in Saginaw County, which is close to vaccinating one-third of its residents. But Huron and Tuscola counties simply can't vaccinate certain groups.
"Right now, we do not have any Pfizer, we only have Moderna,” said Ann Hepfer, from Huron and Tuscola County Health Department. “So, we will not be able to, on March 22, be able to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds who have disabilities, or who are 16 and 17. So, until we get Pfizer vaccine, they will need to find Pfizer."
Or in District Health Department No. Two, Alcona and Iosco counties are vaccinating higher percentages of people than Oscoda and Ogemaw counties.
"Up in our area, trying to find a location that's large enough to do those vaccinations, and those have been very more weighted toward the east side of our district," said Scott Izzo, from District health Department No. Two.
Izzo and his team said they are trying to do more outreach and set up more clinics on the west side of the district to handle that issue.
