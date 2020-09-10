Michigan had more than 600,000 essential workers during the early peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadulle Gerth was one of those workers.
Now, she hopes to get a nursing degree using Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $24 million "Futures for Frontliners" program.
"It was a daily thing about having the PPE enough to not get contaminated but also I couldn't stay at home because I wasn't having any government help," she said.
In the spring, Gerth worked at various nursing homes and other hospitals.
She said she saw a lack of protection and scenes that scared her.
It's for that reason that Whitmer began the frontliners program.
"These men and women have emerged as the real heroes in the midst of this pandemic, and yet we know that it’s a lot more important that we act and treat them as the heroes they are, not just call them heroes," Whitmer said.
To be eligible, applicants must be a Michigan resident without an associate or bachelor's degree and worked in an essential industry outside their home between April 1 and June 30.
"So, it would be nice if I’m qualified and if it happens and it would help me because I’m working towards my degree to help people," Gerth said.
Even if she doesn't end up qualifying for the program, Gerth says she's still going to get her degree.
All she wants to do is pass it forward.
