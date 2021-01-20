Watching Kamala Harris take her oath of office on Wednesday has made many people hopeful.
“'You can be the first but make sure that you’re not the last.’ I think that is also incredibly important,” said Stephanie McClintock, executive director of Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan.
McClintock is quoting Vice President Kamala Harris, who was officially sworn into office on Wednesday.
“As an organization that works to empower girls and give them confidence, there’s nothing like them having the opportunity to see someone that looks like them ascend to the highest level of power,” McClintock said.
Harris is the first woman of color to take on her new role. Something that McClintock said is not only important to girls around the world, but also people of color.
“We can tell them that they can do anything all we want, but I think that them being able to actually see it happen gives them the ability to truly imagine themselves being able to follow in those footsteps and do the same,” she said.
President of the NAACP Saginaw Branch Terry Pruitt said watching the inauguration felt euphoric.
“You look over the last 230 years or so and it's always been a male standing in that position. So I think it does represent something very significant for this nation to achieve that,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt hopes the message of unity continues.
“I think the message of unity has to be one that’s continued. I think that President Biden really needs to continue to have that as a major point in all of his messaging,” Pruitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.