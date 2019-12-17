People gathered outside of Flint’s City Hall, some in support and others against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“I’m very disappointed in our leaders,” said Julie Hartman.
“I support our president no matter who It is,” said Timothy Peacy.
On one side of the street, people were lined up to protest President Donald Trump and the other side they were in support of the president.
“Everyone needs to respect the law, we can’t let it go the way its been going,” said Kim Kusluski.
President Trump is at the center of impeachment hearings. House Democrats are accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Congress said President Trump urged the president of Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Many of his critics think he should be impeached.
“I do because I don’t think he respects the law, I don’t think he gets how he’s supposed to govern us,” Hartman said.
On the other side of the issue, his supporters feel they are pushing for impeachment to ensure the president will no be re-elected.
“I think it’s a farce, I think they’re pushing that because they feel if they don’t get him out of there, he’ll get re-elected,” Peacy said.
The people in Flint are not alone, protest was held in many states across the county tonight.
“I have a sister who’s protesting in Wisconsin and my son in another city in Michigan and another sister in Chicago. They’re all standing around somewhere with an impeach sign,” Hartman said.
The vote for President Trump’s impeachment is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18 which is the same day he is scheduled to hold a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.
TV5 will be at the rally and will update you with more information as it becomes available.
