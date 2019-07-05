For many families, deciding on the perfect pet that fits your home takes time.
That was the case for the Flannery family who’s looking for a young, mild mattered dog.
“I was looking to get a good new addition to the house and get Athena, the new baby, a new friend to play with while I am at work,” said Michael Flannery.
Flannery said that’s what brought his family to the free pet adoption at the Genesee County Animal Control.
Flannery along with others are hoping to get the perfect addition to their family. Volunteers at the shelter said the turnout was historic.
“It’s been huge. We actually, not just from Genesee County residents, but I’ve been getting applications from all over the state of Michigan,” said Danielle Macko, from Genesee County Animal Control.
Macko said they’ve received nearly 100 applications which were required prior to attending the adoption event.
The Flannerys said they are one step closer to deciding after spending one-on-one time with a pup named Leslie.
“Very calm, very collective. She’s not super hyper, jumpy,” Flannery said. “She seems like she will be good with the baby.”
