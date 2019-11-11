A somber Veteran’s Day ceremony was held in Saginaw on Monday.
Plenty of people went out in the cold to honor the men and women who served their country.
Many gathered at the Plaza in Hoyt Park in the cold and snow to honor the service of the military men and women.
The event featured special guests, a keynote speaker, and the pomp and circumstance befitting such a somber occasion.
People traveled to the event by bus, car, and foot to share, remember, and to be sure that a nation borne on the backs of those who serve is never forgotten.
“For the Exchange Club, this is one of our core tenants, which is why we celebrate and foster Americanism. And this goes right to the heart of that, our veterans and what they mean to this county,” said John Milne, with the Saginaw Exchange Club.
“It’s very important to me because myself being a veteran, and my family members being veterans, I think it’s the greatest honor that we can do,” said Gary Dietrich, with the American Legion Post 229.
“It’s very important to be in support of the veterans and the country, and we wanted to be grateful to be out here,” said Veteran Len Culpepper.
The Plaza is dedicated to those who have not been able to tell their story. It’s in honor of the men and women who stood tall, raised their hands to take the sacred oath to defend this nation against all enemies at all costs.
