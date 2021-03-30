The rise in cases of COVID-19 across the state has also led to an increase in hospitalizations across the state with some mid-Michigan hospital seeing their coronavirus patients double in recent days.
Healthcare workers said aren't experiencing the same kinds of stresses compared to previous spikes.
"Our staff is ready and waiting and able to take care of these patients," said Brad Blaker, emergency services department medical director at McLaren Bay Region.
Blaker says the number of positive COVID-19 patients is heading in the wrong direction.
"Over the weekend we've probably seen twice the amount that we have seen over the past I would say two weeks. And so, it's starting to slowly increase," Blaker said.
Same goes for other hospitals in mid-Michigan. A spokesperson at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland gave the following statement:
“The COVID positivity rate at MidMichigan Medical Center Midland has doubled over the last week, and we continue to monitor positivity rates in the communities we serve.”
Covenant Healthcare also gave a statement:
"Covenant has seen a slight to moderate uptick. A few weeks ago, we were sitting around 30 patients, today we are at closer to 60. For context, at our peak in fall we were more than 200."
Blaker said everyone has become accustomed to the ebb and flow of COVID-19 case counts.
"I think that the staff, the hospital's administration, everybody along those lines, we're now I’d hate to say becoming used to it, but we're learning how to navigate through that environment," he said.
Blaker tells me the combination of vaccinations, an adequate amount of PPE, and mitigation strategies have put front line workers at ease as they battle COVID-19.
"Being vaccinated really takes that extra level away so you can focus on that patient care when you know you have the added protective effects of having that vaccine," Blaker said.
