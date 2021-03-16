The pandemic had put employment in the greatest peril since the great depression. Business closings, layoffs, lockdowns and quarantines. And yet the worst of times, also the best of times for people ready to work, on a fresh start.
“We have over 5,000 jobs posted right now in the great lakes bay region, that range from executive directors to IT, to marketing,” said Sheril Tarrant, director of business services and community relations, at Michigan Works.
Job finders like Tarrant say now is the time to survey your skills, sharpen your resume and start looking for the best portal for re-entering the job force.
“If you are a job seeker this is the time for you. If you're an employer, you've got to work hard to get the right people,” she said.
Despite the downturn, many types of employment are pandemic proof. The economy-killing factors of the covid crisis have left professions in welding, mechanics, logistics, and healthcare virtually untouched.
Tarrant said companies trying to attract employees are even paying sign-on bonuses of a $1,000 to $1,500 dollars.
In the welding business, from the experienced journeyman to novice apprentices, jobs are open and available to be filled. Some include paid training.
Logistics is also a fertile field, looking for people to coordinate delivery drivers, schedule loading docks, and oversee product assembly in warehouses.
Restaurants right now might not the most obvious opportunity on the menu. But they're gradually re-opening and need experienced kitchen staff, cooks, servers and other hospitality workers.
Mid-Michigan also suffering a shortage of mechanics for servicing cars and trucks, passenger and commercial.
And healthcare workers are definitely in demand. Their field is among the fastest growing and most secure. Registered nurses are always needed, and maintenance workers and housekeepers wanted for medical facilities and home health care agencies. And, medical apprenticeship programs teach new higher-paying skills in classes from hybrid to hands on like the EMT to paramedic program.
“There is a classroom part of it that can be done virtual but there's so much on the job training,” said Colleen Markel, director of talent acquisition and workforce development Mid-Michigan Health. “So, a lot of times you're in the ambulance going on runs when they're called out.”
