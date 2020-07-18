Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis passed away at the age of 80 on Friday evening.
Many across the state are mourning him, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
“Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time.”
“America lost one of its greatest warriors in the fight for civil rights at a time when his leadership was needed the most,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “As our congressional and collective consciousness for two generations, John Lewis paved the way for so many people to make history by laying the foundation upon which I and so many others stand. This loss hits deep in the soul of every American, but we find solace in knowing that he inspired a legion of champions for change to carry forward this mission of justice, so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves. We must recommit to righting the wrongs that John Lewis fought today and every day. To the man who caused good trouble: rest in power.”
"Our country has lost a lion of the civil rights movement with the death of Con. John Lewis,” Nessel said. “This man’s life epitomized his strong belief in ‘good, necessary trouble’ as he embraced non-violent activism to fight for equality. He was a mainstay at lunch counter sit-ins and with the Freedom Riders, and was the youngest keynote speaker at the 1963 March on Washington. Two years later his skull was fractured when he was brutally beaten crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. His career as an elected official followed, starting as an Atlanta city councilman and rising to Congress, where he served with calm dignity for more than 30 years. Let us remember his call to action as we continue to fight for equality for all: ‘When you see something that is not right, you have a moral obligation to do something, say something."
"I am so deeply saddened over the loss of our Icon and Hero for Voting Rights, Congressman John Lewis,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “His perseverance, courage and sacrifice is the reason we have a Voting Rights Act. His life and work inspired countless others, myself included, to commit our lives to protecting everyone's right to vote. Now, a new generation of voting rights activists must lead, dedicated to continuing the “good trouble” that he called on all of us to champion."
"We have lost a great American hero. Congressman John Lewis leaves us after a lifetime dedicated to fighting nonviolently for equity and social justice,” Mayor Neeley said. “He unabashedly stood for what was right -- always. I had the honor of repeatedly working alongside John Lewis while serving as chair of the Legislative Black Caucus in the state House of Representatives. John Lewis forever changed our world. We owe it to him and to all our forefathers of the Civil Rights movement to make sure the echoes of his footsteps march on through our own actions every day. I ask all praying people to join my family and I in praying for the friends and family of John Lewis as well as the country he spent his lifetime trying to make a better place."
"I’ll miss my friend, John Lewis. He was a legend in our midst, a real American hero," Congressman Dan Kildee wrote in a Facebook post. "But mostly, to me, he was a friend. He always said “I love you, brother”, whenever we talked. He made us a better country and made me a better person to have known him.
