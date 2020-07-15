The looming end of an eviction moratorium is putting many who were impacted hard by the pandemic at risk of homelessness.
“When COVID hit, I was forced to do part-time for work retention,” Wanda Upshaw said.
Like many Michiganders, the pandemic forced Upshaw to work less hours at her job. She had to turn to assistance programs and payment plans in order to make rent.
“You do live in fear,” she said. “I work my butt off every day helping others but then I’m about to lose my home.”
Because of the eviction moratorium put in place by the governor, Upshaw avoided eviction. But with the suspension set to expire at midnight, Upshaw and more people could be forced from their homes, resulting in a backlog of eviction filings.
“Housing is essential,” said attorney Jim Schaafsma.
He works with Michigan Poverty Law Program. Schafsma says while there is state and federal funding, it’s not going to be enough to keep Michiganders in their homes.
“What that equals is a monthly housing need in Michigan for rental assistance of $250 million,” he said. “Five times more in one month than what the program appropriates in its entirety.”
That’s why he and other advocacy groups are calling on the governor to extend the eviction ban.
“It’s tragic and in my opinion,” said Joe McGuire with the Detroit Justice Center. “It’s unjust and cruel to evict people that could be benefitted by this relief.”
If you find yourself facing an eviction, these groups urge you to check your mail for notices, show up for court or seek out additional programs that provide rent or legal assistance.
“I think the justification for an extension on the eviction moratorium in Michigan is very common sense,” McGuire said.
