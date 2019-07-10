Mountain Dew released a campaign featuring all 50 states on their cans, but half of Michigan has a gripe about it.
In an ad, posted on their website, Mountain Dew shows a map with each state in a different pattern.
The problem is the map depicts the Upper Peninsula as part of Wisconsin.
A twitter account called The Upper Peninsula took offense to this.
Dear @MountainDew,— The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019
I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏
Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.
Sincerely,
America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV
The account is calling for Mountain Dew to fix the map or send free Mountain Dew to everyone in the U.P.
Mountain Dew hasn't yet responded on twitter nor have they gifted yoopers with soda.
